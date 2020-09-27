Most Read.jpg

1) Stolen collection of antiquarian books worth £2.5m recovered from underground store in Romania

A collection of rare books valued at more than £2.5m and stolen from a London warehouse in 2017 has been recovered in Romania.

Stolen rare books

The rare books stored in the underground area in a house in rural Romania were recovered by the Met Police.

2) Military Cross awarded to Iraq war hero sells at Adam Partridge

A Military Cross group awarded to a soldier who carried a fallen comrade through fierce gunfire in Iraq has sold at £36,000 in Macclesfield.

Corporal David James Hayden

Corporal David James Hayden, who was awarded the only Military Cross issued to the RAF for the entire Iraq campaign and the first ever awarded to a RAF non-commissioned officer.

3) Indian bronzes returned by Met's Art and Antiques Unit

The Metropolitan Police’s Art and Antiques Unit have helped recover three 15th century Indian bronze sculptures after one was identified in the possession of a UK dealer.

2460NEDI Indian bronzes.jpg

The recovered 15th century bronzes.

4) Planning changes threaten Portobello shops

Concerns have been raised that Portobello Road antiques shops could be under threat under new English planning laws that will make it easier to change the use of a retail building.

img_5-1.jpg

One of the many retail frontages in the Portobello area.

5) Coronavirus: Art & Antiques for Everyone cancels winter fair

This year’s final edition of the Art & Antiques for Everyone (AAFE) fair has been cancelled over coronavirus concerns.

art-and-antiques-for-everyone-2434ne-10-03-2020.jpg

Visitors examine stands at a previous edition of 'Art & Antiques for Everyone' at the NEC in Birmingham. The fair is now run by MaD Events who took over from Clarion Events last year.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period September 17-23, 2020.

