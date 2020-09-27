ATG Reporter



1) Stolen collection of antiquarian books worth £2.5m recovered from underground store in Romania

A collection of rare books valued at more than £2.5m and stolen from a London warehouse in 2017 has been recovered in Romania.

2) Military Cross awarded to Iraq war hero sells at Adam Partridge

A Military Cross group awarded to a soldier who carried a fallen comrade through fierce gunfire in Iraq has sold at £36,000 in Macclesfield.

3) Indian bronzes returned by Met's Art and Antiques Unit

The Metropolitan Police’s Art and Antiques Unit have helped recover three 15th century Indian bronze sculptures after one was identified in the possession of a UK dealer.

4) Planning changes threaten Portobello shops

Concerns have been raised that Portobello Road antiques shops could be under threat under new English planning laws that will make it easier to change the use of a retail building.

5) Coronavirus: Art & Antiques for Everyone cancels winter fair

This year’s final edition of the Art & Antiques for Everyone (AAFE) fair has been cancelled over coronavirus concerns.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period September 17-23, 2020.