The event was due to run from November 19-22 at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

Fair organiser Dan Leyland of MAD Events said that plans had been to go forward with the fair until recently.

He added: “Unfortunately the evolving situation has forced us to cancel. People in Birmingham, Solihull and other parts of the country are currently undergoing a difficult time with the virus and we cannot foresee how matters will develop in the coming weeks.

“We have consulted with our regular exhibitors as far as possible and it was clear that this was a necessary decision to safeguard the future of the fair.”

Last year’s spring edition of AAFE, scheduled to run in April, was the first major UK fair to be called off in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. For its summer edition it staged a summer showcase.

The next AAFE is now due to take place from April 8-11, 2021.






