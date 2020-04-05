Most Read.jpg

1) Coronavirus: latest changes to auctions and fairs dates

With the coronavirus outbreak impacting the art and antiques trade, many fairs and auctions have been cancelled or postponed in both the UK and overseas. Here is a list of events that ATG is aware have been affected so far and this story will be updated as we receive further information.

2) TV’s Charlie Ross posts online workout video for auctioneers with closed salerooms

In these days of self-isolation, social media is awash with home workout routines, but yesterday a new programme popped up, targeted at auctioneers.

charlie-ross 2437NE 30-03-2020.jpg

TV's Charlie Ross instructs auctioneers on bicep-strengthening exercises.

3) Showcasing 40 fabulous objects from dealers’ websites

ATG features 40 objects available to buy online from members of the trade.

img_1-1.jpg

4) Fellows sticks to family values as jewellery auction is staged from owner’s home

Auction house Fellows of Birmingham has started holding live online sales of jewellery and watches ‘from home’. Managing director and auctioneer Stephen Whittaker conducted the latest sale in his own front room in rural Shropshire.

Fellows auction

Fellows’ auction room set up with Stephen Whittaker and his daughters Alexandra and Nicola.

5) Rembrandt self-portrait, yachting watch and a portrait by a British society artist – five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights this week includes an early self-portrait print by Rembrandt selling at 40 times its top estimate.

HH 2436 Self portrait2.jpg

Rembrandt van Rijn, Self-Portrait, Frowning, £12,000 at Brightwells.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period March 26-April 1, 2020.

