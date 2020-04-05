ATG Reporter



1) Coronavirus: latest changes to auctions and fairs dates

With the coronavirus outbreak impacting the art and antiques trade, many fairs and auctions have been cancelled or postponed in both the UK and overseas. Here is a list of events that ATG is aware have been affected so far and this story will be updated as we receive further information.

2) TV’s Charlie Ross posts online workout video for auctioneers with closed salerooms

In these days of self-isolation, social media is awash with home workout routines, but yesterday a new programme popped up, targeted at auctioneers.

3) Showcasing 40 fabulous objects from dealers’ websites

ATG features 40 objects available to buy online from members of the trade.

4) Fellows sticks to family values as jewellery auction is staged from owner’s home

Auction house Fellows of Birmingham has started holding live online sales of jewellery and watches ‘from home’. Managing director and auctioneer Stephen Whittaker conducted the latest sale in his own front room in rural Shropshire.

5) Rembrandt self-portrait, yachting watch and a portrait by a British society artist – five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights this week includes an early self-portrait print by Rembrandt selling at 40 times its top estimate.

