1) Antique clocks reported stolen from Foreign & Commonwealth Office

A group of antique clocks has been reported stolen from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

2) Ex-Nicholson’s pair launch auction house in Surrey with £10 vendor fee

Art specialist Buffy Parker has launched Parker Fine Art Auctions in Surrey and will hold his first sale in September.

3) Top-selling Titanic poster stars in our pick of six auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s weekly selection of hammer highlights includes a rare White Star Line poster publicising the Olympic and Titanic ships – ‘the largest steamers in the world’.

4) Online marketplace seeks The Bruno Effect

The former boss of Online Galleries and 1stdibs International is opening a ‘private members club’ marketplace for antiques dealers. It will be called The Bruno Effect.

5) The Fine Art Society relaunches in Soho two years after closing New Bond Street premises

As galleries across the country reopen after months of lockdown, one venerable institution is preparing to stage a comeback even longer awaited.

