1) Antique clocks reported stolen from Foreign & Commonwealth Office

A group of antique clocks has been reported stolen from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

A clock above a fireplace at the FCO in London. The FCO did not issue descriptions or images of the missing clocks. Image credit: The Wub via Wikimedia Commons.

2) Ex-Nicholson’s pair launch auction house in Surrey with £10 vendor fee

Art specialist Buffy Parker has launched Parker Fine Art Auctions in Surrey and will hold his first sale in September.

Buffy Parker and Henny Smith have set up Parker Fine Art Auctions Farnham in Surrey.

3) Top-selling Titanic poster stars in our pick of six auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s weekly selection of hammer highlights includes a rare White Star Line poster publicising the Olympic and Titanic ships – ‘the largest steamers in the world’.

White Star Line Olympic & Titanic poster, £36,000 at Henry Aldridge & Son.

4) Online marketplace seeks The Bruno Effect

The former boss of Online Galleries and 1stdibs International is opening a ‘private members club’ marketplace for antiques dealers. It will be called The Bruno Effect.

Carmine Bruno of The Bruno Effect.

5) The Fine Art Society relaunches in Soho two years after closing New Bond Street premises

As galleries across the country reopen after months of lockdown, one venerable institution is preparing to stage a comeback even longer awaited.

Portrait of Eric Verrico (1947-48) by John Minton is included in the opening show at The Fine Art Society’s new premises.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period June 25-July 1, 2020.

