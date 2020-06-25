Frances Allitt



The Fine Art Society (TFAS) will open doors to its new London premises on Soho’s Carnaby Street this autumn. The new shop, which will launch in October if government restrictions are sufficiently eased, is a three-story Grade-II listed George townhouse.

At the new Soho base, the company hopes to connect with “a new and younger audience”.

First opened in 1876, TFAS closed its historic New Bond Street premises in 2018. It subsequently set up an office in Chelsea as it searched for a permanent address.

It now relaunches as an ‘integrated gallery’ incorporating its spaces in London and Edinburgh (where it has a gallery since 1973) and its online presence.

A new website will launch to coincide with the opening. It plans to combine events from the two locations, including their respective exhibition programmes, and digital initiatives such as 3D tours.





