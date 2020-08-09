ATG Reporter



1) Kempton owner tests Sunday ‘interiors’ format fair at new Wimbledon venue

Sunbury Antiques Market, organiser of the bi-weekly Kempton Park Racecourse fair, is moving into London with a trial Sunday event in Wimbledon next month.

2) Mary Queen of Scots' prayer book sells at Christie’s Classic sale

A prayer book that once belonged to Mary, Queen of Scots (1542-87) sold at Christie’s Classic Art evening sale in London.

3) Dealer and restorer Gary Wallis launches new antiques TV programme

Fans of antiques TV have a new show to try.

4) Bust of British-Jamaican Crimean War heroine Mary Seacole sells for £101,000 at auction and heads to Nightingale Museum

A terracotta sculpture of Mary Seacole (1805-81), who nursed dying and wounded soldiers during the Crimean War, will go on display in the Florence Nightingale Museum after it was sold at auction last week.

5) Lucie Rie record as footed bowl takes $180,000 at Phillips

The market for Lucie Rie (1902-95) reached a new high when Phillips New York sold this 5.5in (14cm) diameter footed bowl for $180,000 (£136,800) at its latest design auction.

