Most Read.jpg

You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Kempton owner tests Sunday ‘interiors’ format fair at new Wimbledon venue

Sunbury Antiques Market, organiser of the bi-weekly Kempton Park Racecourse fair, is moving into London with a trial Sunday event in Wimbledon next month.

Edward Cruttenden of Sunbury Antiques Market

Edward Cruttenden (right), owner of Sunbury Antiques Market with business partner Tim Hodgson, who runs on-site delivery for Sunbury events. They unveiled their Wimbledon plans to stall holders and buyers at Kempton on Tuesday, July 21.

2) Mary Queen of Scots' prayer book sells at Christie’s Classic sale

A prayer book that once belonged to Mary, Queen of Scots (1542-87) sold at Christie’s Classic Art evening sale in London.

Mary Queen of Scots prayerbook

The Prayerbook of Mary Queen of Scots, illuminated by the Master of François de Rohan – £250,000 at Christie’s. Image: Christie's 2020.

3) Dealer and restorer Gary Wallis launches new antiques TV programme

Fans of antiques TV have a new show to try.

uktv_57954152480.jpg

Dealer Gary Wallis stars in the new TV show Restoration Workshop.

4) Bust of British-Jamaican Crimean War heroine Mary Seacole sells for £101,000 at auction and heads to Nightingale Museum

A terracotta sculpture of Mary Seacole (1805-81), who nursed dying and wounded soldiers during the Crimean War, will go on display in the Florence Nightingale Museum after it was sold at auction last week.

Mary Seacole.jpg

The half bust of Mary Seacole (1805-81) created in 1871 by Count Gleichen. Seacole is depicted wearing her Crimean War medals and pearls.

5) Lucie Rie record as footed bowl takes $180,000 at Phillips

The market for Lucie Rie (1902-95) reached a new high when Phillips New York sold this 5.5in (14cm) diameter footed bowl for $180,000 (£136,800) at its latest design auction.

Lucie Rie’s footed bowl

Lucie Rie’s footed bowl c.1978 sold for a record $180,000 (£136,800) at Phillips New York as part of the collection of Claire Frankel.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period July 30-August 5, 2020.

Tags: