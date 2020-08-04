Laura Chesters



The 30cm (12in) high bust, by Victorian artist Count Gleichen, was offered with an estimate of £700-1000 at auction house Dominic Winter in Cirencester.

The bidding battle was between 12 phone bidders – the final contest involving underbidder Art Aid, hoping to place the bust with a British public institution, and film producer Billy Peterson of Racing Green Pictures. He is currently filming a biopic on Seacole’s life and he will use the bust as a prop in the film. It will then be donated to the Mary Seacole Trust and be on view at the Florence Nightingale Museum.

Auctioneer Henry Meadows took bids in increments of £1000 all the way from £10,000 (the opening bid following interest on commission) to the hammer price of £101,000 (plus 24% buyer’s premium inc. VAT) at the July 30 sale.

Chris Albury at Dominic Winter said: “Needless to say, we are in shock. We had thought it might go over £20,000 due to the intense interest but we are as flabbergasted as the vendor. The news of where it is going next and its eventual home is icing on the cake to a wonderful story.”

The bust came from the collection of the late Jack Webb (1923-2019), a D-Day veteran who became a Camden Passage antiques dealer and passionate collector of militaria and objet d’art.

It is believed three versions of the sculpture were made and one was included in an 1872 exhibition.

Webb had previously owned another version of the bust – a letter dated 1983 mentions a purchase of a second which came to light after Webb’s bust featured on an episode of Blue Peter.

Another similar Gleichen bust is in the National Museum Jamaica.

Seacole (née Grant) was a businesswoman, adventurer and writer who nursed sick and dying soldiers during the Crimean War (1853-56).

Born in Kingston, Jamaica in 1805 to a Scottish soldier father and a Jamaican mother, she married a British soldier in 1836 but he died shortly after.

Self-funded

Seacole, whose mother was well known for treating the sick in Jamaica, later self-funded her trip to the Crimea after she was rebuffed by official channels.

Believed to be due to racism, Seacole was turned down by the British government to go to the battlefield and was also unsuccessful in her attempt to join Nightingale’s nursing sisters.

Instead she teamed up with business partner Thomas Day and they travelled to the Crimea to open a restaurant which she called the ‘British Hotel’.

En route she helped the sick and wounded at Scutari in Turkey and went to Sebastopol and opened a "mess table and comfortable quarters for sick and convalescent officers", to tend to the wounded from Balaklava.

She was present at the assault on the Redan on June 18, 1855, tending to the wounded, even seeking such men on the battlefield.

However, on her return to England she had to declare the company she had formed with Day bankrupt. In 1857 the firm was declared free of bankruptcy and some of her grateful and influential friends such as Major General Lord Rokeby, Sir William Russell and Count Gleichen started a fund for her.

A second fund was also created to keep her comfortable in old age.

Count Gleichen depicts her wearing a row of pearls and this necklace was eventually left in her will to one of the daughters of Gleichen.

Overlooked for many years following her death, Seacole was posthumously awarded the Jamaican Order of Merit (1991) and she is now a favourite to be the first non-white person on a British banknote.

Jack Webb’s collection of medals and militaria will be sold by Dix Noonan Webb on August 20. His archive of cased photographs of British military subjects will offered as part of the Dominic Winter Photography sale in November.