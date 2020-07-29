Frances Allitt



Dealer and restorer Gary Wallis stars in the new programme Restoration Workshop, which launches next month on Yesterday.

Along with a team of craftspeople, Wallis will be shown buying and refurbishing items such as war and car memorabilia as well as home dressings. Among the projects featured in the first season are a compass table created from marine salvage and a garden feature made from helicopter rotors.

“Certain things people will look at in a strictly commercial way, in a buy-it-then-sell-it-way,” Wallis says. “That’s the mainstream of my world, but me personally I look at elements and I’ve got quite a creative mind and I can visualise how it could look.

"I can just look at something and know exactly what I’m going to do with it sometimes.”

An exhibitor at previous editions of the Decorative Antiques and Textiles Fair in Battersea and the Salvo Fair, Wallis deals from Henley-on-Thames, specialising in a range of salvage and ‘up-cycled’ objects.

The first episode of Restoration Workshop features the restoration of a Grenadier guard's drum and airs Tuesday, August 18 at 8pm on Yesterday.










