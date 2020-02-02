ATG Reporter



1) Lucie Rie bowl, LS Lowry lithograph and a Native American chest – six auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights includes a Lucie Rie bowl that sold for over five times estimate and a rare Native American cedar chest that made over 35-times estimate.

2) Stunning hoard of sealed bottles dug up on a building site could fetch £20,000

A spectacular cache of sealed 17th century bottles unearthed by workmen in Worcestershire will come to auction this year.

3) New faces at Sotheby's, Bonhams and Ketterer Kunst – the latest Movers and Shakers

The latest moves, appointments and initiatives from across the world of art and antiques including a new sale format at Roseberys.

4) Diamonds switched for paste at auction view

Auction houses are on alert after diamonds were switched for paste stones at a saleroom viewing. Police have issued a description of the suspect.

5) Stolen Afghan sculpture to return home after being spotted at UK auction

An Afghan limestone sculpture believed to have been stolen during the Afghan civil war (1992-94), when Kabul was besieged, surfaced at an auction house in the UK last year.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period January 23-29, 2020.