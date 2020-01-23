Laura Chesters



Sotheby's

Sotheby's has appointed Cécile Bernard as its worldwide head of operations based in London. She previously worked alongside Mario Tavella, président-directeur general Sotheby's France and chairman of Sotheby's Europe.

Bernard has more than 25 years’ experience in the world of auctions with French and international auction houses in London and Paris including at Drouot. She began her career as a specialist in early painting and has been general manager of Sotheby's France since 2016.

Bonhams

Bonhams has appointed former Christie’s specialist Eleonora D’Ottavi as head of jewellery in Italy. From its Rome office she will provide valuation services and source gems for jewellery auctions in New York, London and Hong Kong.

Bonhams’ global head of jewellery Jean Ghika said: “Eleonora brings the ideal combination of international experience and proven commercial ability to help build Bonhams jewellery business in Italy.”

Her appointment follows a number of new joiners in Bonhams luxury division including luxury specialist Bobbie Hu last year.

Bonhams luxury division also launched a fashion and handbags department in Knightsbridge and the first auction will be held in April.

Ketterer Kunst

Lena Winter has joined Ketterer Kunst as head of Contemporary art. She previously worked in galleries and auction houses in Cologne and Berlin in the Contemporary art field.

Roseberys

London auction house Roseberys has launched a new auction series called Traditional & Modern Home. The sales will be held bi-monthly, offering items to decorate homes and interiors and will include Modern, Contemporary and studio ceramics, glass, lighting, sculpture, rugs, furniture and other collectables from the 20th century onward.

The first Traditional & Modern Home auction in this format will take place on January 25.