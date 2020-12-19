ATG Reporter



1) A glued together Chinese vase taking a six figure-sum at auction is among our pick of five auction highlights sold this week

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a heavily repaired Qianlong vase.

2) Book trade on alert after smash and grab thefts in London

A spate of thefts from central London shops has put the antiquarian book trade on high alert.

3) More items found by metal detectorists to be saved for the nation as Treasure definition set to be changed

More metal detectorist finds will have a chance to be saved for the nation under new rules set to come in next year.

4) Busts of tragic Roman duo take £106,000

This pair of life-size bronze busts depict the tragic young figures Publius Septimus Geta, son of emperor Septimus Severus, and his sister-in-law Plautilla.

5) New salerooms plus appointments at galleries – the latest news across the art and antiques sector

Movers & Shakers including news of the launch of Minster Auctions and a new home for The Pedestal.

