Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

The Pedestal

Auction house The Pedestal has permanently moved to The Dairy on the Stonor Park Estate, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. It has held two auctions at the location this year and has now relocated there from Rickmansworth.

Founded in 2016 by furniture specialists Guy Savill and Sally Stratton, The Pedestal plans to host pre-auction previews, auctions, valuation days and exhibitions at its new home.

The next scheduled auction, Fine Interiors, will be held on February 9, 2021 and its new auction format Design For Living sale is scheduled for spring 2021.

It has also created The Pedestal Shop retailing antique and contemporary furniture, objects, works of art and paintings online.

Minster Auctions

Owain Lloyd, Geoffrey Crofts and Daniel Webb have launched Minster Auctions having left local auction house Brightwells when it ceased art and antiques sales earlier this year.

The business has opened a new saleroom on Southern Avenue in Leominster and will be holding its first Antiques and Contemporary art auction on January 13, mostly comprised of items from the clearance of a large country house local to the saleroom. Its first fine art auction is planned for March 10.

Brightwells, founded in 1846 (for many years the company traded as Russell Baldwin & Bright), now focuses on auctions of plant and machinery, cars, wine and spirits.

Read more about Minster Auctions here.

Weiss Gallery

The Weiss Gallery has promoted Charlie Mackay, its longtime gallery manager, to gallery director following the departure of Florrie Evans, who has joined The Fine Art Society.

The gallery has also appointed Flora Crichton-Stuart as their new gallery manager.

The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation

Carly Fiorina has been elected chair of Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Board of Trustees. Fiorina succeeds retiring chair Thurston R Moore and is joined by new trustees Wally Martinez (managing partner of Hunton Andrews Kurth), Sheila Johnson (founder & CEO of Salamander Hotels & Resorts) and Walter S Robertson III (managing director of Lowe, Brockenbrough & Company).

Fiorina has served on the board since 2017. The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation is a living-history museum and private foundation in Williamsburg, Virginia.