Roland Arkell



1. Victorian board game

Published by Edward Wallis, this rare early Victorian board game is titled Wallis’s Locomotive Game of Railroad Adventures.

Hand-coloured to an engraved sheet with a large central aquatint scene of Britannia, it is surrounded by 48 smaller views depicting what in c.1840 was the topical subject of locomotives, carriages, stations and the hazards of early railway travel. Only a handful of copies are known.

At the sale of Fine Books, Manuscripts and Works on Paper at Forum Auctions in London on January 22 this example carries an estimate of £400-600.

2. Kifwebe shield

A collection of African tribal art will be offered by Anderson & Garland in Newcastle upon Tyne on January 24.

The group forms part of a much larger assemblage, the bulk of which was sold in Paris by a Belgian collector who was posted to the Congo in the 1950s through to the mid-1960s. This tranche, in storage for years in an outhouse, belonged to a family member who had got as far as taking it to a car boot fair for sale. Deluged by requests for prices, he was advised by a friend to put the pieces back into the car, return home and then seek the advice of an auction house.

Among the financial highlights of the collection is a 4ft (1.31m) red, white, blue and black Kifwebe shield from the Songye people of Democratic Republic of the Congo. It is estimated at £5000-10,000.

3. Song dynasty Chinese bowl

Lymington Auctions in Hampshire will offer a Song dynasty Ding ware ‘dragon’ bowl at its Antiques & Collectables and Asian Art sale on January 23.

The bowl, with a repaired crack, was consigned from a deceased estate in Milford-on-Sea. A label to the reverse reads Chinese Porcelain Sun dynasty AD960-1279 Ting Ware 11th Century.

Historically these proto-porcelains were known as Ting wares in the West, a reference to the prefecture of Dingzhou in northern China (formerly romanised as Ting-chou) where they were made.

The estimate is £250-350.

4. Vintage aviation poster

The sale of original vintage posters at Antikbar in London on January 25 includes a poster for an event held by the Aero-Club of France in Reims in September 1913.

Artwork by Gournay depicts three early aircraft flying across the sky with the cathedral of Reims visible in the distance. The competition was for the Gordon Bennett Aviation Trophy, an international award sponsored by the American owner of the New York Herald newspaper.

Estimate: £1050-2100.

5. Tachisme watercolour

This untitled watercolour from 1989 is by Maurice Estève (French 1904-2001), one of its foremost representatives of the non-representational art movement known as Tachisme.

A relatively later work dated 1989, it carries an estimate of £8000-12,000 at Lots Road Auctions in London on January 26.

6. Roman cutlery

Spink is offering a rare collection of 200 lots of early cutlery, personal implements and scientific devices in a timed online auction that ends on January 27 at midday.

From Viking eating knives to surgical instruments the items were collected over a period of more than 30 years by the vendor.

Items among the collection include this hexagonal silver Roman spoon excavated in Lincolnshire. It is believed to be c.4th century and estimated at £1500-2000.