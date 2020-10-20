Laura Chesters



The 1965 album was signed by all four band members and was estimated at £800-1200 at Excalibur Auctions on October 17. It was hammered down to a buyer on the internet at £8400 (£11,000 including buyer’s premium).

Jonathan Torode of Excalibur Auctions said: “It was an honour to offer such an iconic piece of music history for sale. For a Who fan this was the ultimate buy, as it was signed by all of the band members and was the first ever pressing of the album.”

Excalibur said this was the first time that a fully signed copy of The Who’s debut album had come to auction. The first ‘pressing’, meaning it is a record that was pressed from the first original masters, added to its appeal.

The vendor of the album acquired it while being at school with the son of producer and band manager Bill Curbishley.

My Generation was the band’s first studio album and came a year after drummer Keith Moon joined and the band had changed their name from The Detours, having briefly been named The High Numbers.