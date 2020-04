Anne Crane



You have 2 more free articles remaining

As a form of virtual preview, the organisers have decided to put the Salon’s catalogue online on the fair’s website on April 23, the date on which the fair’s vernissage was originally due to be held.

Designed to give a foretaste of what will be on offer in September, the catalogue is in page turner book form and gives the opportunity for each of the 190-odd exhibitors to add a link to their own catalogue or the pieces that they have selected.