Laura Chesters



The theft was reported by Royal Mail and is believed to have taken place between 4.45pm on August 6 and 1pm on August 7 near to the village of Naunton in Gloucestershire.

Royal Mail manage and conserve its post box estate which totals around 115,500 pillar, wall, and lamp boxes across the UK.

Anyone with information on this theft and the whereabouts of the stolen box should call 101 quoting the incident number 214 10/08/20.