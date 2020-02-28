Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Described as outstanding, the tin-glazed earthenware albarello, the Italian name for a medicine jar, had been donated through the Cultural Gifts Scheme which allows UK taxpayers to donate important cultural objects in return for a tax bill reduction.

The front of the cylindrical albarello shows a woman in profile within a cartouche surrounded with masks, garlands and scrollwork on a dark blue ground. It is believed to have been made in Siena for the Monastery of Santa Chiara in the close-by town of Massa Marittima. The inscription GALVZA PESTA indicates that it was probably used for storing powdered oak galls in the monastery’s pharmacy.

Re-united

The 14in (35cm) high jar will be re-united with its sister piece in an extensive collection of Italian Renaissance tin-glazed earthenware at the British Museum. Both jars were originally part of a larger set of pharmacy jars, of which twelve examples survived. Ten are now held by public museums across Europe.

The Arts Council said the jars “stand out among surviving albarelli because of their considerable size, rare straight-handled form and their membership to a known set. Though the set has been dispersed, it remains the most extensive body of jars from a single workshop and pharmacy to survive from the early sixteenth century”.

The jar has been given to the British Museum in honour of Dr Dora Thornton, former curator of Renaissance Europe and the Waddesdon Bequest.

Sam Fogg said it was donated in her honour “in tribute to her scholarship and her ability to communicate her knowledge to both specialist and wider audiences. Especially notable in the context of this gift is Dora’s remarkable catalogue, co-authored with Timothy Wilson, of the British Museum’s world-class maiolica collections, which has become an essential resource for all of us who love and study these beautiful ceramics.”

The jar had been sold at auction in 1977 at Drouot, Paris and later bought by Michel Vandermeersch and Camille Leprince of Galerie Vandermeersch from Sotheby’s, New York in 2013. They exhibited it at Masterpiece London and Fogg bought it from Vandermeersch in May 2014.