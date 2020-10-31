Frances Allitt



It was due to take place in person in Rouen on November 12-13 but will now run online from November 9-13, with all talks available in both French and English.

Although there has been much research done on the earliest collectors of Impressionist painting, this event proposes to look at the popularisation of the movement from its early days into the mid-20th century.

Topics include examples of building, managing, sharing and showcasing collections.

Pre-recorded videos of the speakers will be available from November 9-12, and a discussion forum will be opened to encourage debate. On November 13 there will be four live panel discussions with participants’ questions being addressed.

The symposium is the result of a research programme organised by the Paris Nanterre and Rouen Normandy universities.

More information about the symposium and the festival is available on the Normandie Impressioniste website.