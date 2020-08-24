ATG Reporter



It recently announced the plan for a new format that splits the long-running event between Indian and Islamic art and east Asian art.

The Indian and Islamic art section of Asian Art London will now take place on October 22-31. It was originally scheduled to be held on October 15-24.

Dealers decided that with changes to the auction calendar - led by Christie’s moving its Art of the Islamic and Indian Worlds sale to Wednesday October 28 - it would make most sense for buyers if the AAL events coincided with key auctions rather than preceded them.

The dates for the East Asian section of AAL remain the same, running from October 29-November 7.

AAL director Jacqueline Simcox: “There will now be a three-day overlap with the East Asian Art section which will please visitors who would like to be able to view all aspects of Asian Art in London.”

Late-night viewings will be held on October 25 in St. James’s for the Indian and Islamic Art event, October 31 for Kensington Church Street dealers for east Asian art and November 1 for east Asian art St James’s dealers.

