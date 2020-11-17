Laura Chesters



It will now take place on December 10-11 (moved from December 3-4). The national lockdown in England is scheduled to end on December 2.

Will Thomas, managing director of IACF, said: “IACF has been working with local authorities, Public Health England and the showground to try and navigate the situation.

“This has led to the date of the world-famous Newark Antiques and Collectors Market being moved to December 10-11. We thank all of our stallholders at this time and wouldn't move the Newark Antiques Market date unless absolutely necessary."