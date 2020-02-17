Roland Arkell



1. John Wesley pottery bust

A Staffordshire pearlware pottery bust of John Wesley c.1820- 40 has an estimate of £100-150 at Ashley Waller in Lower Withington, Cheshire, on February 20. View and bid for this John Wesley pottery bust via thesaleroom.com.

2. Bullet-shaped teapot

Small bullet-shaped teapots in pewter are rare beasts – more common in silver than in base metal. This example from c.1730 with an unidentified maker’s touchmark of TB was formerly in the celebrated collection of AT ‘Bertie’ Isher that was sold by Bruton Knowles in Gloucester in 1976.

Then, as lot 113, the teapot made £620. More than a generation later, it carries more modest hopes of £400-600 at The Oak Interior Sale at Bonhams Oxford on February 19. View and bid for this teapot via thesaleroom.com.

3. HMS Victory gun deck

The Fine Art Sale at Tayler & Fletcher’s north Cotswold Saleroom on February 20 includes abronze scale model of a 24-pounder cannon from HMS Victory’s middle gun deck.

The model is stamped with the cypher of George III and stands, with ramrod and lead cannonballs as accessories, on a 19th century maple platform. The model carries a plaque with the date 1765 – the year that Victory was launched.

Estimate £150-250. View and bid for this gun deck via thesaleroom.com.

4. Cycling medals

Badges and medals awarded to William ‘Bill’ Bailey, a principal figure in British cycling in the first half of the 19th century, are for sale at Gildings in Market Harborough on February 18.

As an amateur at the age of 20, Bailey competed in the 1908 London Olympics in the sprint and 5000m events, receiving one of the silver and blue enamel participation medals. Although he failed to reach the later stages of the competition, he went on to win the world sprint titles in 1909-1911 and 1913 and the Grand Prix de Paris in four consecutive years from 1910-13.

After the Great War, when he served in the Army Service Corps, he resumed his cycling career as a professional and later became involved in coaching and founded The Bicycle magazine. The badges he wore as GB cycling team manager of the Berlin and London Olympiads of 1936 and 1948 are included in the lot that has an estimate of £500-800.

View and bid for this cycling lot via thesaleroom.com.

5. Lalique plaquette

Bonhams is selling a private collection of Lalique glass in London on February 19. This 8in (20cm) long blue stained clear glass promotional plaquette c.1925 for Parfums D’Orsay, one of the many products for which Lalique produced bottles, has an estimate of £1000-1500.

View and bid for this Lalique plaquette via thesaleroom.com.