Noelle McElhatton



Those interested can view proceedings as they take place on February 24-25 (Monday and Tuesday) next week from approximately 2pm on Monday at the Court of Appeal (see weblink below).

Three Lord Justices will hear arguments by barristers for FACT (Friends of Antique Cultural Treasures) Ltd on one side, and the government on the other.

FACT is arguing the ban on trade of antique ivory contained in the Ivory Act 2018 is not fair, or ‘proportional’, under EU law, the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights and the European Convention of Human Rights.

Fundraising by FACT to pay its legal fees reached the desired target, FACT director Alastair Gibson told ATG, adding that “a debt of gratitude is owed to all our donors, great and small”.

To view the proceedings via The Courts and Tribunals Judiciary website and click on the ‘FACT’ case name.