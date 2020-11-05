Frances Allitt



While the Irish fair organiser usually runs more than 30 different art and antiques fairs at different hotel venues throughout the country annually, the virtual fair allows dealers to show items via a ‘remote’ viewing platform.

More than 50 participants will offer their goods via an online catalogue running from November 7-8. Dubbed The Christmas Virtual Gift Fair, the event promises to offer 3000 gift ideas.

It is the third virtual event that Hibernian Antique Fairs has organised, the most recent of which took place in October and recorded more than 45,000 page views.

Among the dealerships slated to participate are Roger Grimes, Courtville Antiques, Treasure Irish Art and Greenes Antiques.

Those interested can submit their names to Robin O’Donnell to beadded to the mailing list for the fair catalogue.

