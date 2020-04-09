Roland Arkell



In response to the crisis many events and fairs in the rare book world have been cancelled.

Sally Burdon, ILAB president based in Australia, says access to reliable and relevant information is vital in a time of crisis. "As a result of the rapid spread of Covid 19 we are all now experiencing unprecedented and ever-changing living and business environments.

"Many of our colleagues have been forced to lock up shops, have spent weeks re-organising their businesses or are simply in lockdown at home. Some have already gone through severe health problems and others are still not well.” The April 9 online discussion is designed as “a chance for booksellers of the ILAB network to share best practice and ideas that might help get through this”.

Six dealers from different countries are taking part. Speakers are Brad Johnson (US), Mario Giupponi (Italy), Pom Harrington (UK), Ryu Sato (Japan), Hérve Valentin (France) and Sibylle Wieduwilt (Germany) with Sally Burdon moderating.

The Covid 19 Crisis discussion, scheduled to start at 2pm London time, will take form of a live ‘Q&A’ with booksellers encouraged to ask questions before and during the event. Questions for the panellists may be sent to Angelika Elstner, ILAB Secretary at secretariat@ILAB.org or to Sally@AsiaBookroom.com

No pre-registration is required to join the webinar that can be joined by clicking this link on the day: https://zoom.us/j/215452376