Frances Allitt



The new site, dubbed the ILAB Missing Books Register, is set to launch in 2021, replacing the current Stolen Books Database.

Burdon said: “Featuring up-to-date listings, the new Missing Books Database will more closely address the needs of librarians, collectors, and law enforcement. ILAB is very committed to stopping theft and forgery of rare books and associated materials on paper worldwide.”

During her second term she also plans to launch a new ILAB website.

She was re-elected president of the association last week when presidents of each of the 22 national ILAB associations held their first ever virtual meeting.

During the event they addressed issues arising from the global pandemic as well as carrying out committee elections.

Mario Giupponi of Italy was elected as new vice president and two new members joined the committee: Eberhard Köstler (Germany) and Angus O’Neill (UK).

Robert Schoisengeier (Austria) and Michael (Oscar) Graves-Johnston (UK) are leaving the committee after each serving for four years.






