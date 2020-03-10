Roland Arkell



MaD Events, organisers of Art & Antiques for Everyone, announced today they are cancelling the fair planned for April 2-5 at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham.

Dan Leyland, fair organiser, said the firm had taken the decision following advice from Public Health England and consultation with both exhibitors and insurers.

“The demographic profile of the antiques trade means that a large percentage of our dealers and visitors are in the high-risk category. We know from speaking to exhibitors that the appetite for the fair was greatly diminished.

“In addition, we were at the point when financial commitments had to be made by both exhibitors and ourselves. When everything was considered, cancellation became a necessity."

The next event on July 16-19 remains in the calendar.

“We are, of course, hugely disappointed. But now we are looking forward to working towards a successful summer event,” said Leyland.

Art & Antiques for Everyone takes place three times a year at the NEC.