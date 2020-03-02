Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

However, organisers behind art and antiques fair TEFAF Maastricht in the Netherlands and drawings fair Salon du Dessin in Paris insist they will go ahead.

A spokeswoman for the Salon du Dessin, scheduled for March 25-30 at Palais Brongniart, said the fair “at this stage will continue… the French government has announced that only the events which contain more than 5000 persons should be cancelled… the Salon du Dessin is not concerned by this decision”.

In a joint statement from the organisers of TEFAF, the mayor of Maastricht, the governor of Limburg and the exhibition venue MECC said: “Following the advice of local and national health authorities, we have not received instructions regarding the restriction or regulation of individuals at the fair... In collaboration with the local and national health authorities TEFAF has been and will continue to closely monitor the on-going outbreak on a daily basis.”

It is believed only a handful of exhibitors have pulled out of the TEFAF fair which opens to the public on March 7 (following two preview days on March 5-6).

In Milan, Salone del Mobile has been postponed until June while Salon du Livre, due to be held on March 20-23 at Porte de Versailles, is cancelled.

Read about the art and antiques events and auctions that have been postponed or cancelled around the world due to the spread of the coronavirus here.