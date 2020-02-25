Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

The sales will take place on April 16.

The Chinese Works of Art, Classical & Modern Chinese Paintings auction and Southeast Asian Art Magnificent Jewels, Important Watches and Wine sales will be postponed until the week of July 6.

Kevin Ching, CEO of Sotheby’s Asia, said: “We look forward to resuming our normal Hong Kong schedule in the fall and are grateful for the patience and support of our clients and employees during this unprecedented time.”

Bonhams had previously announced its plans to reschedule its March sales in Hong Kong.

Bonhams, Sotheby’s and Christie’s announced they would postpone the planned March New York Asian art auctions until June due to the spread of coronavirus.

Sotheby’s Modern & Contemporary South Asian art auction will remain as scheduled on March 16 (Christie’s has a similar sale on March 18 that also still stands). However, the other sales will move to the week starting June 22.

However, the Asia Week New York dealer exhibitions will go ahead as scheduled with 37 gallery exhibitions and 17 talks from March 12-19.

The outbreak and spread of the Covid 19 virus has forced a number of fairs to cancel. Earlier this month Art Basel Hong Kong announced its March 2020 fair will be cancelled.

Auction house HotLotz Singapore has also postponed a sale of Asian art.