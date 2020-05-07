Laura Chesters



They have been organised under the branding 2020+.

The two auction houses (the world’s largest and China’s second largest) hope the collaboration will attract new clients.

Guillaume Cerutti, chief executive officer, Christie’s said: “As the first international auction house to hold an independent auction licence in China, this partnership underscores Christie’s continued commitment and long-term investment in this key market.”

Hu Yanyan, director and president of China Guardian (and former owner of a large percentage of Sotheby’s shares), added: “As Shanghai continues it trajectory in maturing into an international art centre of great significance, we feel now is the opportune moment for [this partnership]…The collaboration in September is also a good opportunity for us to learn from Christie’s, a brand with history of over 250 years.”

China Guardian was founded by chairman Chen Dongsheng in 1993.

Christie’s first opened an office in Shanghai in 1994 and in 2013 became the first international art auction house to be granted a licence to operate independently in mainland China. It held its first auction in September that year.