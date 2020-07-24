Frances Allitt



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Calder, Callahan and the Intensified Image compares Calder’s works with those of contemporary US photographer Harry Callahan (1912-1999). Both produced abstract works, and the show explores different elements of their working methods, from their experimental compositions to their use of colour.

There are 19 works in the show including sculpture, oil painting and photography. It is held in Pace Gallery’s Viewing Room and is its last online show of the season.

Best known for his mobile and stabile sculptures, Calder also produced paintings, drawings, prints, book illustration and jewellery design. Pace Gallery has worked with the estate since 1984 and his works in the show range from $175,000 for works on paper to eight-figure sums for other pieces.

Callahan’s photographs emphasised the formal elements of composition and structure and are known for their ‘painterly qualities. Themes of urban environment, nature and his family run throughout is works.





