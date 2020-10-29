Matt Ball



You have 2 more free articles remaining

The prizes are usually handed out in person during a gala evening at a top London venue but this year a Covid-safe version of the event involved award winners and sponsors presenting to camera with the video streamed via YouTube.

Auction House Awards

The Antiques Trade Gazette Award for Outstanding Indian or Islamic Work of Art from an Auction House went to Roseberys for the Siddi manuscript from the first half of the 19th century. The judges appreciated its rarity, colour combinations and its academic potential.

The item had been estimated at £8000 to £12,000 but sold for £170,000 on October 21.

The Antiques Trade Gazette Award for Outstanding East Asian Work of Art from an Auction House was given to Christie’s for a pair of gold and silver inlaid bronze chariot fittings, from the Eastern Zhou period, c.3rd or 4th century BC.

The judges regarded this object, with millennia of history on its side, as a veritable show-stopper.

They are estimated at £600,000-£1m in Christie’s sale of Important Chinese Art on November 3.

Dealer Awards

The Apollo Award for Outstanding Indian or Islamic Work of Art from a Dealer went to Runjeet Singh for a 19th century Gujarati shield with unusual hunting scenes in which the judges found much to admire.

The Apollo Award for the Outstanding East Asian Work of Art from a Dealer went to Simon Pilling for the Showa lacquer writing box by Hiiraishi Takashi (1910-80). The judges appreciated the craftsmanship and beauty of this item.

Asian Art in London continues until November 7.

asianartinlondon.com