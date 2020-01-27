Roland Arkell



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1. Rosewood two-door side cabinet

A Regency brass inlaid rosewood two-door side cabinet, 4ft (1.22m) wide, carries an estimate of £600-800 at an online sale conducted by William George. Bidding closes on January 27.

View and bid for this cabinet via thesaleroom.com.

2. Limoges purse

More items from the stores and attics of Spetchley Park in Worcestershire will be offered as part of Chorley’s Attic Sale in Prinknash Abbey, Gloucestershire, on January 28.

Over 750 lots from the Regency house, the seat of the Berkeley family since the early 17th century, were sold by Sotheby’s for £3.1m in December. Chorley’s offering includes more country house furnishings, books and curios priced from under £100 to several thousand pounds.

An early 17th century Limoges enamel drawer purse, probably by Jacques II Laudin, set with period portraits of a lady and a gentleman in court dress, has an estimate of £1500-2000.

View and bid for this Limoges purse via thesaleroom.com.

3. Swedish diorama scene

The Interiors sale at Dreweatts in Newbury on January 29 includes a large cork relief diorama depicting Gripsholm Castle, Sweden.

The 3ft 3in (1m) model dating to the late 19th century was reputedly once in the collection of a Brighton family with links to the cork trade.

Estimate £400-600.

View and bid for this diorama via thesaleroom.com.

4. Stuart Devlin egg

A silver sale at McTear’s in Glasgow on January 30 includes a silver, silver gilt and red enamel egg, Hickory Dickory Dock, by Stuart Devlin (London 1979). The shell opens to its surprise reveal a mouse running up a longcase clock next to a rocking chair.

The estimate is £200-300.

View and bid for this Stuart Devlin egg via thesaleroom.com.

5. Art Deco clock

The Fine Jewellery sale at Fellows in Birmingham on January 30 includes a 4in (10cm) Art Deco agate French desk clock with diamond hands. Although carrying only kite-shape poincon marks, it is similar to marked Boucheron examples.

Estimate £2500-3500.

View and bid for this Art Deco clock via thesaleroom.com.