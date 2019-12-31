ATG Reporter



1) Only Fools and Horses millionaire cheque sold for £9100 at Bristol auction

The £6.2m cheque that finally made the Trotter brothers millionaires was knocked down at £9100 at an auction in Bristol.

2) Colour photos of 'lost' Dr Who episode emerge at auction

The tremendous appeal of anything Dr Who related was underlined at south London auction house Roseberys when an archive of photographs and copies of plans from a ‘lost’ episode emerged.

3) London Auctions enters liquidation with vendors left unpaid

London Auctions became insolvent and entered liquidation proceedings with the west London firm understood to have debts of more than £137,000.

4) Police appeal for help to catch ram-raiders of Petworth antiques fair

Burglars in a pick-up truck and an SUV ram-raided the Petworth antiques fair, stealing jewellery and cash belonging to dealers.

5) Fake or Fortune? to return to TV screens this year for eighth series with art sleuths Philip Mould and Fiona Bruce

Back in March filming was underway for the latest episodes of the BBC’s 'Fake or Fortune?' which then returned to TV screens later in the year.