1) Actor Nigel Havers to host BBC TV show on art and antiques dealers

BBC One is launching a new day-time TV show featuring art and antiques dealers called 'The Bidding Room'.

Nigel_Havers_.jpg

Nigel Havers. Image credit: Dave Funkypancake via Flickr.

2) Love thy neighbour: dealer bequest of 'Kangxi' vase to woman next-door brings windfall at Dawson’s

A large Chinese porcelain vase inherited by a Chiswick woman from her next-door neighbour, an Asian art dealer, has made £37,000 hammer, more than ten times its lower estimate.

Dawson's vase.jpg

This large Chinese porcelain vase sold at £37,000 at Dawson's,

3) Chinese mantel clock, Rembrandt etching and Roman-Jewish bronze ring – five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights includes a rare Roman-Jewish bronze ring that made over 30-times estimate.

Roman-Jewish bronze ring

A Roman-Jewish bronze ring – £22,000 at Pax Romana.

4) Vilhelm Hammershøi interior scene sets record for a painting sold in Denmark

Copenhagen auction house Bruun Rasmussen has set an auction record for any painting sold in Denmark.

‘Interior, Strandgade 30’ by Vilhelm Hammershoi

‘Interior, Strandgade 30’ by Danish artist Vilhelm Hammershøi – DKR31.5m (£3.61m) at Bruun Rasmussen.

5) Six lots to watch at auction including a Fabergé brooch, an Elkington medallion and a Scottish colourist picture

With estimates from £400-£100,000, here are six previews of upcoming sales.

img_30-1.jpg

This medallion by Elkington & Co is estimated at £400-500 in a sale of Coins, Tokens and Historical Medals at Dix Noonan Webb in London.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period November 28-December 4, 2019.

