Alex Capon



1) Actor Nigel Havers to host BBC TV show on art and antiques dealers

BBC One is launching a new day-time TV show featuring art and antiques dealers called 'The Bidding Room'.

2) Love thy neighbour: dealer bequest of 'Kangxi' vase to woman next-door brings windfall at Dawson’s

A large Chinese porcelain vase inherited by a Chiswick woman from her next-door neighbour, an Asian art dealer, has made £37,000 hammer, more than ten times its lower estimate.

3) Chinese mantel clock, Rembrandt etching and Roman-Jewish bronze ring – five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights includes a rare Roman-Jewish bronze ring that made over 30-times estimate.

4) Vilhelm Hammershøi interior scene sets record for a painting sold in Denmark

Copenhagen auction house Bruun Rasmussen has set an auction record for any painting sold in Denmark.

5) Six lots to watch at auction including a Fabergé brooch, an Elkington medallion and a Scottish colourist picture

With estimates from £400-£100,000, here are six previews of upcoming sales.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period November 28-December 4, 2019.