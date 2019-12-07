Anne Crane



Prior to this, Drouot saw a notable result on November 20 when Beaussant Lefèvre held a sale devoted to Asian art.

The surprise star of the show was this 11½in (29cm) high blue and white suantouping, a garlic head porcelain vase decorated with scrolling lotus flowers.

It was catalogued as having an apocryphal Qianlong mark and a crack to the interior of the neck and carried an estimate of €3000-4000.

On the day, a battle between bidders online, on the phone and in the room pushed the final hammer price to €550,000 (£470,085).