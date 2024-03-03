



1) Historic family collection from Tudor manor house comes to auction in Dorset

The contents of Sandford Orcas Manor, a Tudor manor house occupied by just two families over the past 470 years, is coming to auction this month.

2) Jack the Ripper items from police investigator come for sale for the first time

A previously unknown collection of items related to the Jack the Ripper murders will be offered at auction by Whitton & Laing in Exeter on March 22.

3) Auction of Elton John’s personal collection tops $8m on opening night

The auction of Elton John’s collection from his home in Georgia took a premium-inclusive $8m at Christie’s.

4) Huge demand at auction for the extensive collection of the late George Withers

The sheer scale of the Withers collection led to 12-hour stints on the rostrum across the three-day event at Somerset saleroom Dore & Rees.

5) Ceramics dealer Rod Jellicoe dies aged 70

The well known London porcelain dealer Rod Jellicoe died earlier this month after more than four decades in the trade.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period February 22-28, 2024.