1) Historic family collection from Tudor manor house comes to auction in Dorset

The contents of Sandford Orcas Manor, a Tudor manor house occupied by just two families over the past 470 years, is coming to auction this month.

Sandford Orcas

Sandford Orcas Manor in Dorset.

2) Jack the Ripper items from police investigator come for sale for the first time

A previously unknown collection of items related to the Jack the Ripper murders will be offered at auction by Whitton & Laing in Exeter on March 22.

Collection

A collection of items related to Jack the Ripper is on offer at Whitton & Laing's auction on March 22 estimated in excess of £10,000.

3) Auction of Elton John’s personal collection tops $8m on opening night

The auction of Elton John’s collection from his home in Georgia took a premium-inclusive $8m at Christie’s.

Elton John

Elton John, an album cover variant, 1974, by Terry O'Neill.

4) Huge demand at auction for the extensive collection of the late George Withers

The sheer scale of the Withers collection led to 12-hour stints on the rostrum across the three-day event at Somerset saleroom Dore & Rees.

Bow Thames Waterman figure

The c.1755 Bow Thames Waterman figure, £4500 at Dore & Rees.

5) Ceramics dealer Rod Jellicoe dies aged 70

The well known London porcelain dealer Rod Jellicoe died earlier this month after more than four decades in the trade.

Rod Jellicoe

The late Rod Jellicoe.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period February 22-28, 2024.

