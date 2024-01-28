



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1) Massive Churchill collection including his desk and unpublished letters stars in London dealer’s offering

A collection devoted to the life and work of Sir Winston Churchill was among the standout items at The Winter Show in New York.

2) Velázquez portrait withdrawn from Sotheby’s Old Master sale

A Diego Velázquez (1599-1660) royal portrait due to be offered at Sotheby’s New York has been withdrawn ahead of the auction.

3) Football trade card portraying first black professional player Arthur Wharton takes astonishing £26,800

A trade card sold for a remarkable £26,800 hammer price was not only one of the earliest-known examples but also had the considerable appeal of featuring the first black professional football player.

4) Treasure finds hit new high as metal detecting continues to pay off

More than 53,000 archaeological finds were recorded in the latest annual report, which included 1378 Treasure cases, the highest ever reported in a single year.

5) Betty Boothroyd’s dispatch box and brooch entice bidders at memorabilia auction

Politics fans and admirers competed for items from the estate of Betty Boothroyd (1929-2023), the first female Speaker of the House of Commons.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period January 18-24, 2024.