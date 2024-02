Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

The collection was taken from the Dartevelle family in Brussels on January 25.

The objects were part of the collection of respected African art dealer and gallery owner Pierre Dartevelle (1940-2022) who died in 2022. Many of them featured in his daughter Valérie Dartevelle's book on Pierre Dartevelle and Tribal Art.

Anyone with information should contact Brussels police and quote crime reference number BR17L4002330/2024.

Information can be reported online via a form at police.be