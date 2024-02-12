Laura Chesters





Welsh love spoon

Carved wooden spoons with symbols of marital bliss – an anchor for security, a keyhole for the family home, a chain to maintain the link between lovers – were a way for men to show their affections in 18th and 19th century Wales. This 19th century example is of traditional flat back form carved from a single piece of fruitwood.

Displaying pierced hearts and soul motifs around a central geometric pinwheel it also has a rosewood heart set into the centre. It is available with Welsh Vernacular Antiques and priced at £1590.

Jewellery tour at Grays Antiques

Grays Antiques in Mayfair is offering a tour on of its jewellery dealers tomorrow (February 13). The Love Motifs & Symbols tour at 12:30pm will focus on the charm of Valentine's past. Grays Antiques said: “Celebrate love as several of our 80 expert antique dealers share the romantic stories behind their curated collections… from love hearts to lover's eye miniatures, intertwined snakes and intricately engraved messages”. To book email gillian@lapada.org.

Love Lust & Lechery

Prints dealer Grosvenor Prints has published an online catalogue titled Love Lust & Lechery featuring 100 items including satire, ephemera, mezzotints and decorative items.

Among them is this watercolour called Bunbury's Whims: The Lovers with an 18th century watermark. It features a male figure kneeling before a standing woman with a fan and is priced at £312 including VAT.

Lovespoon earrings

These love spoon earrings are consigned from a private collection Conwy. The 9ct gold earrings are estimated at £50-100 at Rogers Jones on February 13.

Contemporary art

This I Love You! mixed media on paper artwork is by Mr Brainwash (b. 1966) and offered with an estimate of £7000-10,000 at Sloane Street Auctions on February 14.