Livery buttons

Among the highlights is a group of 85, mostly 19th century, buttons including a silvered button with crest of the Drake family of Buckland, Devon. The group is estimated at £200-300.

Koumpounophobia, a fear of buttons, clearly did not afflict collector Dr Alison Smith Lean. She was one of the very first members of the British Button Society and now her collection is being offered across 40 lots at the saleroom in South Cerney, Gloucestershire, on March 14.

Hunt button

This c.1800 George III Scottish silver hunt button is estimated at £100-150.

Estimates average £200-300 per lot with a total estimate for the sale of £7000-10,000.

Art Nouveau buttons

Some of the Art Nouveau buttons in the collection.

Each lot contains a group of buttons with various themes with a strong emphasis on livery buttons which was a focus for Smith Lean (examples pictured top) but also encompasses Art Nouveau, fashion, hunt, societies and military styles.

The Dr Alison Smith Lean Button Collection

Examples of other buttons in The Dr Alison Smith Lean Button Collection at Dominic Winter Auctioneers.

