Laura Chesters





Koumpounophobia, a fear of buttons, clearly did not afflict collector Dr Alison Smith Lean. She was one of the very first members of the British Button Society and now her collection is being offered across 40 lots at the saleroom in South Cerney, Gloucestershire, on March 14.

Estimates average £200-300 per lot with a total estimate for the sale of £7000-10,000.

Each lot contains a group of buttons with various themes with a strong emphasis on livery buttons which was a focus for Smith Lean (examples pictured top) but also encompasses Art Nouveau, fashion, hunt, societies and military styles.