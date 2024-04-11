Frances Allitt





Northern Antiques Fair announces autumn dates

Dates for this year’s Northern Antiques Fair in North Yorkshire have been announced. The annual fair, staged at The Garden Rooms Tennants of Leyburn, runs from September 26-29.

Organiser Ingrid Nilson says: “The rebooking rate is high as this is a well-regarded annual event and we very much look forward to returning to Tennants in early Autumn 2024.”

The fair is one of the first to take place after the quieter summer season. Last year it coincided with both British Art Fair and the LAPADA Berkeley Square Fair, but the latter event runs later this year, slated for October 22-27.

Society of Antiquaries stage London Art Week event

The Society of Antiquaries in London is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its moving to Burlington House with an exhibition during London Art Week. It features 20 works created by Adam Dant – who usually designs the LAW gallery map – and Dan Llywelyn Hall, inspired by items from the Society’s collection.

Most of the works will be sold in an online auction held from June 1-July 5, with a live auction taking place on July 4 with Matthew Haley of Bonhams Knightsbridge, one of the LAW participants. Funds raised in the auction will support the cataloguing and digitisation of the Society’s collection of around 25,000 18th and 19th century prints and drawings.

Londonartweek.co.uk

Ceramic Art London moves to Olympia

Opening tomorrow, Ceramic Art London has a new home in Olympia in West London. The event runs from April 19-21, organised by the Craft Potters Association and showcasing 118 ceramicists. Prices range from £100-10,000.

Fair organiser Toby Brundin says: “This will be our largest ever fair and the new venue will allow us to increase the content and visitor experience as well as include more makers.”

Messums artist installs bronzes at Blenheim

Five Walking Men sculptures by Contemporary artist Laurence Edwards’ have been arranged on the grounds at Blenheim Palace, an installation which coincides with his exhibition at Messums London Making Strange (May 29-June 29). Edwards is notable for casting his own work – unusually for artists today – and is known for several public installations including the 26-foot-high sculpture Yoxman alongside the A12 in Suffolk.

