Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1. Wemyss vase

The Scottish Wemyss collection of George Bellamy will be dispersed in 160 lots by Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh on January 24. Many of its highlights were pictured in the book Scottish Wemyss Ware 1882-1930: The George Bellamy Collection published in 2019.

Among them is this handsome 21in (53cm) high baluster vase decorated with hollyhocks and bees. It is signed KN 1915 for Karel Nekola, the talented Czech decorator who left his native Bohemia to work with Robert Heron in Kirkcaldy in c.1882.

Estimate £5000-8000.

lyonandturnbull.com

2. Royal Worcester vase

Although he painted many different animal subjects, the Royal Worcester decorator Charles Baldwyn will forever be associated with swans.

This 11in (27cm) pedestal cabinet vase and cover, with marks for 1901, is decorated to the ivory and power blue ground with a scene of swans in flight amid grasses and reeds reversed by a single swallow.

Signed Baldwyn, it has a guide of £2000-3000 as part of the three-day sale at Hutchinson Scott in Skipton, North Yorkshire, on January 23-25.

hutchinsonscott.co.uk

3. Dickens’ A Christmas Carol book

An 1843 first edition of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will be up for auction at John Nicholson’s in Fernhurst on January 23.

The novella was originally published by Chapman & Hall under the longer title of A Christmas Carol. In Prose. Being a Ghost Story of Christmas. First published on December 19, 1843, just six weeks after Dickens began writing it, the book had sold out by Christmas Eve and had been through 13 editions by the end of 1844.

Estimate £600-1000.

johnnicholsons.com

4. Iconic band collection

Dawsons of Maidenhead will offer a large group of items from the personal collection of Vivian Stanshall (1943-95), English singer/songwriter and founder member of the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band.

It is being sold in the Fine Art & Antiques auction on January 25.

Shown here is a Boosey & Co ‘Solbron Class A’ Cornet, serial No 79153, together with a Denis Wick mouthpiece in leather case, contained in an outer case bearing a Vivian Stanshall written label in his own hand, and his original address label. The case measures 5 x 14½ x 8½in (13 x 37 x 22cm).

Estimate £300-500.

dawsonsauctions.co.uk

5. Star Wars Jawa figure

One of the most coveted of Star Wars figures, a 1978 Jawa by Palitoy, has been discovered in a loft in the UK following the owner’s unpacking of various film memorabilia that was stacked high in various rooms of his house.

Having served as the art director for Marvel UK between 1974-79, he received a whole range of gifts from Palitoy during the promotion of the Star Wars line in Marvel’s comics.

The Jawa (pictured above) on the original 12-back card (SW-12A) exhibits the original vinyl cape, which was later substituted with a cloth cape not long into production. The figure carries an E grade on a VG/E card.

It is one of the rarest carded Star Wars figures known to exist, with only 10-15 examples documented.

Excalibur of Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, is offering the figure on January 27 with an estimate of £10,000-15,000.

The auction house sold an identical example in July last year for a hammer price of £21,000 against an estimate of also £10,000-15,000.

excaliburauctions.com