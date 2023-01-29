



1) Antiques Roadshow expert Henry Sandon to sell private collection at auction

Ceramics specialist Henry Sandon (b.1928) will offer his private collection at auction at Chorley’s in April.

2) Rare Qing woodblock print stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included an 18th century print by Ding Yingzong depicting magnolia that made over 300-times estimate.

3) Bungalow filled to the brim with a remarkable collection of toys

A remarkable collection of dollhouses, dollhouse furniture and juvenilia was sold in London.

4) Acrimonious royal family split detailed in letters now up at auction

The 1936 abdication of Edward VIII is recalled with the sale of a collection of letters written on behalf of the Duke of Windsor in the 1930s that were amassed by a keen royal fan.

5) Garrard pendant worn by Princess Diana bought by Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has bought a c.1920 pendant by Garrard at Sotheby’s Royal & Noble auction for a hammer price of £130,000.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period January 19-25, 2023.