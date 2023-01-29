Most Read.jpg

Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks

 Subscribe now

1) Antiques Roadshow expert Henry Sandon to sell private collection at auction

Ceramics specialist Henry Sandon (b.1928) will offer his private collection at auction at Chorley’s in April.

Henry Sandon

Henry Sandon with a dish commissioned by his three sons featuring Ozzie the Owl. Ozzie was a 17th century slipware owl brought along to a Roadshow in Northampton in 1990 which Sandon loved. The dish was designed by Sally Tuffin and made for Sandon by Dennis Chinaworks.

Image: Sandon family.

2) Rare Qing woodblock print stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included an 18th century print by Ding Yingzong depicting magnolia that made over 300-times estimate.

Ding Yingzong print

Qing woodblock print, Magnolia and Bees by Ding Yingzong, £25,000 at Bearnes Hampton & Littlewood.

3) Bungalow filled to the brim with a remarkable collection of toys

A remarkable collection of dollhouses, dollhouse furniture and juvenilia was sold in London.

img_10-1.jpg

Five pieces of miniature furniture by Evans Cartwright, £3600 at Chiswick Auctions.

4) Acrimonious royal family split detailed in letters now up at auction

The 1936 abdication of Edward VIII is recalled with the sale of a collection of letters written on behalf of the Duke of Windsor in the 1930s that were amassed by a keen royal fan.

2577PV Edit Duke Windsor Southon

A collection of letters written on behalf of the Duke of Windsor in the 1930s that were amassed by a keen royal fan will be offered in Catherine Southon’s Sale on February 8 estimated at £300-500.

5) Garrard pendant worn by Princess Diana bought by Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has bought a c.1920 pendant by Garrard at Sotheby’s Royal & Noble auction for a hammer price of £130,000.

Amethyst and diamond cross

A c.1920 amethyst and diamond cross by Garrard.

Credit: Sotheby's.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period January 19-25, 2023.

Tags: