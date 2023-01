Laura Chesters





The large amethyst and diamond cross was sold from the estate of the late publisher and businessman Naim Attallah (1931-2021). The estimate was £80,000-120,000.

With premium, the price paid was £163,800.

According to Sotheby’s, Garrard lent Princess Diana the amethyst and diamond cross to wear with a purple and black velvet Catherine Walker & Co dress for a function held at the jewellers in support of Birthright.