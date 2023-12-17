



1) Bumper return for vendor as ‘rediscovered Rembrandt’ sells at Sotheby’s

A small panel painting previously sold two years ago at Christie’s as ‘circle of Rembrandt’ made more than 12 times that level when it reappeared at Sotheby’s with a full attribution.

2) Hang on… that’s a photo of my mum you’re selling

A dealer at Old Spitalfields Antiques Market was surprised by an early morning chance discovery.

3) Indian and Egyptian travel photo album takes sensational £135,000

An impressive result emerged at Bearnes Hampton & Littlewood when a travel album titled The Ramblings and Adventures of an Indian Officer was knocked down at £135,000.

4) Copeland dinner service stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a hand painted ornithological dinner service that featured in the famous Lowther Castle sale in 1947.

5) Boy wizard Harry Potter casts his spell on book collectors

Harry Potter continues to bring big bids at auction especially for the earliest hardback editions.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period December 7-13, 2023.