1) Bumper return for vendor as ‘rediscovered Rembrandt’ sells at Sotheby’s

A small panel painting previously sold two years ago at Christie’s as ‘circle of Rembrandt’ made more than 12 times that level when it reappeared at Sotheby’s with a full attribution.

img_4-2.jpg

The Adoration of the Kings, a work now attributed to Rembrandt that sold for £9.5m at Sotheby’s.

2) Hang on… that’s a photo of my mum you’re selling

A dealer at Old Spitalfields Antiques Market was surprised by an early morning chance discovery.

A photo of Lawrence Prentice’s mother

The photo of dealer Lawrence Prentice’s mother which he was astonished to see on the next stall to his at Old Spitalfields Antiques Market.

3) Indian and Egyptian travel photo album takes sensational £135,000

An impressive result emerged at Bearnes Hampton & Littlewood when a travel album titled The Ramblings and Adventures of an Indian Officer was knocked down at £135,000.

Victorian travel album

A watercolour from The Ramblings and Adventures of an Indian Officer, a Victorian travel album by Mark Batt Tanner sold for £135,000 at Bearnes Hampton & Littlewood.

4) Copeland dinner service stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a hand painted ornithological dinner service that featured in the famous Lowther Castle sale in 1947.

Copeland dinner service

Ornithological dinner service by Copeland from the Lowther Castle estate, £6800 at Laidlaw.

5) Boy wizard Harry Potter casts his spell on book collectors

Harry Potter continues to bring big bids at auction especially for the earliest hardback editions.

WEB Harry Potter 1 Hansons

First edition, first printing hardback copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, 1997, sold for £42,000 at Hansons.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period December 7-13, 2023.

