1) Summer scorchers: Trio of big prices blows away August cobwebs

A usually quiet August was dramatically awakened by a series of sleepers that emerged at three UK regional auction houses.

2) Woodwork from the original Liberty shop removed and on offer

Liberty, London’s renowned department store, is parting with three floors’ worth of 1920s woodwork from the original shop.

3) Salvage dealer: 'A true original to the end'

Drummond Shaw was a longtime salvage specialist who, remarkably, arranged his coffin to be made from reclaimed flooring and was driven to the crematorium in his beloved old Volvo.

4) Royal Doulton bird jar stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a bird jar reminiscent of the Martin Brothers original designs but made by Royal Doulton.

5) ‘Workhorse’ of the trade rides into the sunset after 70 years of toil

It’s the end of an era: Volvo will no longer sell its estates or saloon cars in the UK, choosing to market only its SUVs.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period August 10-16, 2023.