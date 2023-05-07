Most Read.jpg

1) Roman bust found in Texas charity shop to return to Germany after more than 70 years

A Roman bust discovered in a US charity shop and bought for just $34.99 will be repatriated to Germany.

Roan bust

Portrait of a man, Roman, c.1st century BC-early 1st century AD. Image: Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens, and Lakes.

2) Men found guilty of selling Anglo Saxon coins from Herefordshire Hoard

In the latest of a series of court cases, two men have been found guilty of trying to sell rare Anglo-Saxon coins.

Herefordshire Hoard

Previously recovered items from the Herefordshire Hoard. Images: West Mercia Police.

3) Crowning glory: George II coronation relic rings a bell

A small group of coronation bells survive today, of which the earliest example is thought to have been used at the coronation of Charles II in 1660.

img_1-1.jpg

George II bell by Francis Garthorne, London, c.1727, £7200 at Woolley & Wallis.

4) A £65,000 price reflects considerable appeal of stumpwork mirror frame

A small collection of 17th century stumpwork offered at Lindsay Burns in Perth was topped by this japanned and needlework mirror frame.

img_4-3.jpg

A japanned and needlework mirror and frame, £65,000 at Lindsay Burns.

5) Superstar Freddie Mercury's private collection to be sold at Sotheby’s this autumn

From stage costumes, handwritten lyrics and guitars to Victorian paintings, a Faberge clock and Japanese art, the private collection of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury (1946-91) is to be offered in a series of auctions.

Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury with Queen at Wembley Stadium 1986, wearing his crown and cloak. ©Denis O’Regan

Image: Denis O’Regan.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period April 27-May 3, 2023.

