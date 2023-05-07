



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1) Roman bust found in Texas charity shop to return to Germany after more than 70 years

A Roman bust discovered in a US charity shop and bought for just $34.99 will be repatriated to Germany.

2) Men found guilty of selling Anglo Saxon coins from Herefordshire Hoard

In the latest of a series of court cases, two men have been found guilty of trying to sell rare Anglo-Saxon coins.

3) Crowning glory: George II coronation relic rings a bell

A small group of coronation bells survive today, of which the earliest example is thought to have been used at the coronation of Charles II in 1660.

4) A £65,000 price reflects considerable appeal of stumpwork mirror frame

A small collection of 17th century stumpwork offered at Lindsay Burns in Perth was topped by this japanned and needlework mirror frame.

5) Superstar Freddie Mercury's private collection to be sold at Sotheby’s this autumn

From stage costumes, handwritten lyrics and guitars to Victorian paintings, a Faberge clock and Japanese art, the private collection of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury (1946-91) is to be offered in a series of auctions.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period April 27-May 3, 2023.