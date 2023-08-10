Laura Chesters





Two dates are scheduled for 2024 at the National Agricultural and Exhibition Centre (NAEC) at Stoneleigh, south of Coventry.

Titled 'Celebration of Antiques', it is planned for the Easter weekend (March 29-30) and October 25-26 next year.

The event is focused on attracting the general public with plans to invite household names to host lectures and demos on restoration and other topics to create an ‘experience’ in addition to the buying of antiques.

Will Thomas, director of IACF, said: "With a line-up featuring exceptional dealers, captivating antiques talks, live music and on-site entertainment, attendees can anticipate an immersive experience."

He added that the venue is the biggest location without an established fair already taking place and IACF expects to host more than 1000 stalls, both inside and outside.

Return to Stoneleigh

It is a return to Stoneleigh for IACF: it first held events there (when it was part of DMG Fairs) from around 1993 to 2000 and made a brief return from 2013.

However, this time some crucial changes have been made: the event will include both indoor and outdoor stalls and the car park is now within the venue premises.

Thomas added: “The car park was disjointed from the venue previously. We have agreed with venue that marquees for outside pitches will be at the front of the building with the car park close by.”

Pitches are priced at a level ranging from £160-180 for outside pitches and £180-440 inside.

IACF also believes the location in the “heart of the country” is a boon and will go some way to make up for the loss of its event in Peterborough (as reported in ATG No 2590).

Separately, another new fair is planned at Stoneleigh this December. As reported in ATG No 2602, ceramics dealer John Andrews is planning a three-day indoor stand-fitted and vetted fair at the location. Exhibition Hall 1 at the NAEC will welcome up to 120 dealers at the new event called Classic Antique Fairs, running from Friday to Sunday, December 8-10.