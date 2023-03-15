Laura Chesters





An antiques and collectors fair has taken place at the venue for 40 years but its most recent organiser, IACF, announced last year that its September 2022 edition at the venue was to its last (as reported in ATG No 2571).

However, a new event will now take place on July 2 planned by organiser Paul Kelly.

Kelly, who also organises Bermondsey Market Antiques Market in south London, is a former director of Nelson Events which previously organised fairs at Ally Pally pre-IACF.

He said: “Having run this fair at Ally Pally for seven years, before passing it over to IACF who were fantastic at continuing the tradition, I am privileged to be the new custodian of this celebrated event.

“Covid has taken its toll on our industry and this fair was hit particularly hard. We have put some great things in place to maintain the popularity of this event.”

Pre-Covid the event had attracted more than 350 dealers and Kelly expects at least 250 at the event including 100 stalls that have been taken by VIP Records Fair to create a ‘fair-within-a-fair’.

Pop Up Vintage Fairs will also return with its regular section.