Ian Davenport’s Lift 2021

Ian Davenport’s Lift 2021 estimated at £3000-5000 at L&T on January 11.

Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks

 Subscribe now

The charity has helped Londoners affected by homelessness since 1862 and is well known for its Grade I-listed townhouse in Soho which includes remarkable rococo plasterwork interiors and other architectural features.

The charity changed its name from the House of Charity to the House of St Barnabas in 1951 and in 2013 became a private members club combining a not-for-profit cultural space at No 1, Greek Street with an employment academy for people affected by homelessness.

Julin Opie sculpture

One of a new series of sculptural works made using 3D printing technology by Julian Opie (b.1958). Bastide 1, produced in 2021 in an edition of 20 plus five artist proofs, is estimated at £2500-5000.

The artworks offered at the auction have been donated by the artists themselves or by the galleries who represent them.

Lightness of Being

Lightness of Being, a portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with eyes closed as if in meditation by Chris Levine (b.1960). The silkscreen printed Lightness of Being God Edition offered here is a 2019 limited edition version printed with 24ct gold leaf. The estimate is £2000-3000.

L&T conducted a similar sale on behalf of the charity five years ago.

This sale, part of L&T’s Contemporary & Post-War Art/Prints & Multiples sale on January 11, comprises 11 artworks.

Tags: