Laura Chesters





The charity has helped Londoners affected by homelessness since 1862 and is well known for its Grade I-listed townhouse in Soho which includes remarkable rococo plasterwork interiors and other architectural features.

The charity changed its name from the House of Charity to the House of St Barnabas in 1951 and in 2013 became a private members club combining a not-for-profit cultural space at No 1, Greek Street with an employment academy for people affected by homelessness.

The artworks offered at the auction have been donated by the artists themselves or by the galleries who represent them.

L&T conducted a similar sale on behalf of the charity five years ago.

This sale, part of L&T’s Contemporary & Post-War Art/Prints & Multiples sale on January 11, comprises 11 artworks.